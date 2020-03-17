Continue to donate blood despite coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center faces a severe blood shortage due to donors cancelling during the coronavirus outbreak.

There’s especially a vital need for O+ and O- red cells.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe shows that is SAFE and even donates LIVE on air. Her donation will save the lives of three others.

For more information regarding to donating and COVID-19, please visit http://www.giveblood.org/mythbusters-the-truth-about-coronavirus-(covid-19)/.

If you would like to join Maggie and help save lives, visit giveblood.org.