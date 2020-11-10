Convenience store chaos!

KINGWOOD (CW39) Some brazen aggravated robbery suspects made their on camera debut after robbing a convenient store in Kingwood.

Houston Police and Crimestoppers will pay you $5000 if you can help them locate these robbery suspects. Take a look at the video and see if you recognize them.

We need your help to identify the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery that occurred on Nov. 2 at a Circle K located at 19506 Northpark in Kingwood. If you know them, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice #1453593-20 #hounews Story–>https://t.co/skQOf2u2nN pic.twitter.com/WcwIKQSFkN — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 9, 2020

For more details and description of suspects check out the official release below from authorities:

On Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:56 am, an unknown male entered the Circle K, located at 19506 Northpark, in Houston, Texas. The male initially walked into the store and attempted to purchase a small item, but his credit card was declined. The male then walked back to his vehicle at the gas pumps. A second male then exited the vehicle and walked into the store and then stood by the doors. A third male then exited the vehicle and joined the first male. Both males then walked back into the store, one armed with a handgun and the other suspect had a knife while demanding the money from the cash register. The clerk then hit the panic button, spooking both of the suspects. As the suspects were fleeing, one of them got into a customer’s vehicle, which was running, and fled the location. The other suspect ran to the vehicle at the gas pumps and fled the location. Houston PD #1453593-20

Suspect description: Black male, black long sleeve undershirt and a white t-shirt on top, black beanie and a white facemask covering his nose/mouth, dark colored pants armed with a knife.

Suspect #2: Black male, wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a white facemask covering his nose/mouth armed with a black gun.

Suspect #3: Black male, black hoodie, white shirt and dark pants.