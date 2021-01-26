Convenience store robbery suspect pushes clerk, steals money

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Robbery Division Investigators need your help locating a robbery suspect that held up a convenience store on January 6th.

A man entered a convenience store, located at the 12000 block of Northwest Freeway. The suspect approached the employee behind the counter and stated that he needed change for the air machine, according to investigators. The man then handed the employee a $1 and when the clerk opened the cash register, he reached over the counter, pushed the employee back and then forcibly took the money from the register.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay you $5,000 if you can help them locate the suspect. All callers will remain anonymous.