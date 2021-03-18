200 student receive free laptops Thursday
HOUSTON (CW39) 200 students will be celebrating Thursday after each of them receive a laptop computer. The distribution event is a small part of BakerRipley and Verizon’s collaboration to help
bridge the digital divide for underemployed and unemployed individuals with tools to
put them on the path to socioeconomic mobility.
BakerRipley is able to provide even more robust services and resources, through the multi-year partnership with Verizon that is part of Verizon’s responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon. The program, which is currently in phase one, offers participants digital access support through remote programming, tablets, and hotspots powered by Verizon—necessities aimed at combating the obstacles of digital and technology inclusion.
What: Laptop distribution event
When: Thursday, March 18, 2021 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: BakerRipley Gulfton Community Center, 6500 Rookin Rd.