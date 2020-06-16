Airlines booting booze on planes, requiring masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BOOZE

If you are used to having an alcoholic beverage to take the edge off while flying, you might have to travel a long way or in first class to get an adult beverage.

Major airlines around the world have stopped serving alcohol in response to COVID-19. This is on top of the changed in-flight service that curbs interaction between flight attendants and passengers.

Delta is not offering alcohol on domestic flights. You can only get drinks on international trips. American Airlines only offers beer, wine, and spirits for First Class passengers and on long haul flights.

Other airlines have suspended or limited beverage service overall. Some are just handing out bottles of water.

However, the next time you board a flight, you may be required to wear a mask. United and other US airlines are laying out the process for passengers and flight attendents.

Do you like a good in-flight drink? What place has the most overpriced cocktails? 

