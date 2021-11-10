Aldine ISD partnering to create vaccination opportunities for student families

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Aldine Independent School District is now making COVID-19 vaccinations available to their youngest learners including elementary and middle school students, ages 5 and up.

All staff members are also eligible for a vaccination incentive. Anyone wanting to get the vaccination must provide proof by Friday the 19th to the district.

Vaccinations are available to students ages 5 and up, that also prevent measles mumps and whooping cough. The district is reminding families to protect the children against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.

Drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing available for all Aldine ISD students and staff at the M.B. Sonny Donaldson Child Nutrition Services Center.

It is also school Psychology Awareness Week and educators are encouraging students Tuesday healthy both physically and emotionally , reaching out to educators parents and professionals to continue to create a safe healthy and supportive learning environment for all students.