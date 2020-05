Scientists have created a monoclonal antibody that assassinates COVID-19 in lab studies.

It’s officially called 47D11, and scientists say it also kills Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS. The way it works is by targeting the virus’ spike protein that allows it to enter the human body and neutralizes the coronavirus protein.

However, 47D11 has not yet been tested on humans or animals.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.