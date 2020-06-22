Gov. Abbott: “COVID-19 Spreading at unacceptable rate”

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

6/22/2020 2pm –– Texas Gov. Abbott says we are going in the wrong direction in terms of rate of COVID-19 cases across Texas. The increase is significant as hospital cases rise.

6/22/2020 12:30pm — The application period for the Harris County #COVID Relief Fund begins tomorrow. If you need help or know of someone who needs help, visit THIS LINK at ReadyHarris.org.

The Judge is LIVE now…

ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

$30M is being distributed to low income families

$1,200-$1,500 per family

Families can apply for those funds. Individuals too.

Applications open tomorrow

Call: 832.848.0214 to apply

Website open from 6a.m. – 10pm close Wednesday at 10pm

Phone bank from 2p.m. – 10p.m. same days.

Once application period will be chosen at random.

More financially vulnerable will have more chances to win.

All information will be confirmed before entering the drawing.

