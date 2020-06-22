Gov. Abbott: “COVID-19 Spreading at unacceptable rate”

6/22/2020 2pm –– Texas Gov. Abbott says we are going in the wrong direction in terms of rate of COVID-19 cases across Texas. The increase is significant as hospital cases rise.
6/22/2020 12:30pm — The application period for the Harris County #COVID Relief Fund begins tomorrow. If you need help or know of someone who needs help, visit THIS LINK at ReadyHarris.org.
ANNOUNCEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- $30M is being distributed to low income families
- $1,200-$1,500 per family
- Families can apply for those funds. Individuals too.
- Applications open tomorrow
- Call: 832.848.0214 to apply
- Website open from 6a.m. – 10pm close Wednesday at 10pm
- Phone bank from 2p.m. – 10p.m. same days.
- Once application period will be chosen at random.
- More financially vulnerable will have more chances to win.
- All information will be confirmed before entering the drawing.
