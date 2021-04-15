APRIL 19 & 20: Memorial Hermann, Houston Rockets, Landry’s team up with drive-thru vaccine clinic

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

HOUSTON (CW39) — Memorial Hermann Health System along with Tilman Fertitta’s Houston Rockets and Landry’s Inc and The Texas Restaurant Association are hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic to vaccinate thousands of hospitality workers across the Greater Houston area.

The clinic will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, April 19 and Tuesday, April 20, at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Memorial Hermann will administer approximately 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 16 and older. A parent or legal representative must accompany minors to their vaccination appointment.

Due to vaccine supply being limited, appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-ins will not be accommodated. Individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation and a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation will not be vaccinated.

Other members of the community who want to register for an opportunity to receive a vaccine from Memorial Hermann can do so by completing the system’s COVID-19 Vaccination Request Form. Once the online request form has been completed, individuals will be placed on a waitlist for future appointments at Memorial Hermann’s vaccination clinics.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss