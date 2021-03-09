Best states for In-Home Healthcare during pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) — Due to COVID-19, thousands of people are seeking more medical care at home.
A new study finds Texas is the No. 21 best state for in-home healthcare in 2021.
The Senior List‘s study, States With The Best Home Health Care for Patients, analyzes the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed and Zillow. Rankings were determined after analyzing data in nine categories related to caretaker availability and cost of care in each state.
Americans have spent $103 billion on home health care in 2018. With hospitals overrun and non-COVID patients trying to avoid catching the virus, the current need for high-quality affordable care is unprecedented.
Key Findings in Texas:
- No. 21 overall best state for in-home care scoring a 222 out of a possible 408
- 46% of in-home healthcare jobs have gone unfilled for 30+ days
- 166 healthcare workers are employed per 1,000 senior residents