Best states for In-Home Healthcare during pandemic

HOUSTON (CW39) St. Lukes Health announced that it is partnering with Rice University to administer COVID vaccines to the most vulnerable populations. The partnership will aim to provide shots to healthcare workers, seniors, underserved communities, and school and child care center/adult care center personnel.St. Lukes Health will open the new vaccination site at the historic Rice Stadium on March 15 through a partnership with Rice University. Vaccinations are by appointment only, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of July. Vaccine clinic hours are subject to change based upon vaccine availability. Located adjacent to Metro Red Line light rail corridor and near numerous Metro bus lines stops within walking distance, the new vaccine site is easily accessible and large enough to support a large-scale vaccination effort. "We are honored and proud to partner with such a historic institution to continue to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations," said Doug Lawson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, St. Lukes Health, and Senior Vice President of Operations, Texas Division, CommonSpirit Health. "The iconic Rice Stadium is large and functional and conducive to an efficient clinic operation. We are looking forward to collaborating with the leadership at Rice University to continue to vaccinate our communities as quickly and safely as possible."

"We consider Baylor St. Lukes and all of the other institutions in the Texas Medical Center our partners and neighbors, and this is one way we can contribute to each others missions. Were especially pleased that this clinic will focus on vaccinating underserved populations in our city as part of our commitment to the Houston community. "