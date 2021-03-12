Billionaires could pay for 2/3 of President Biden’s COVID Relief Bill

HOUSTON (CW39) — In 2020, there were 530,000 deaths, 29 million COVID-19 cases, and 78 million jobs lost. America’s billionaires have made so much money during that time, they could fund two-thirds of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The collective net worth of the nation’s 657 billionaires stood at $4.2 trillion as of Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021—up $1.3 trillion, or 44%, since the pandemic recession began about a year ago— based on Forbes data compiled in this report by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS).

There have been 43 newly minted billionaires since the beginning of the pandemic. As billionaire wealth soared over 78 million lost work between March 21, 2020, and Feb. 6, 2021, and 18 million were collecting unemployment on Feb. 13, 2021.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and colleagues in the House have introduced the “Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act” to reap some revenue from huge fortunes that otherwise sit untaxed year after year. The tax rate would just be two cents on the dollar for people with wealth between $50 million and $1 billion and just three cents on the dollar for wealth above $1 billion. According to an ATF and IPS analysis of Forbes data, America’s billionaires alone would owe $114 billion for last year, if Warren’s wealth tax had been in place and $1.4 trillion over 10 years.