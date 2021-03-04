Houston Black Chamber asking business owners to follow CDC guidelines

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming […]

HOUSTON (CW39) The Greater Houston Black Chamber is encouraging business owners to still follow CDC guidelines as Governor Abbott re-opens the state.

The Chamber issued the following statement:

In response to the full opening of businesses in the state of Texas, the Greater Houston Black Chamber encourages members and the community to continue following CDC guidelines. Our nation has seen more than 500,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and Houston is the first city in the U.S. to record all major strains of the virus.



Although the rollout of several vaccines may have slowed the rate of infection, Houstonians continue to fall victim to the virus. African Americans in particular have seen higher rates of infection and death from COVID-19 than the general public.



While we understand the need for many businesses to return to operating at full capacity, we strongly encourage business owners to continue employing a mask protocol. We also urge the general public to continue wearing masks or face coverings and social distance when possible.

ABOUT THE GREATER HOUSTON BLACK CHAMBER

Founded in 1935 as the city’s first African-American civic organization, the GHBC has evolved into an active participant in the city of Houston’s socioeconomic process. The organization is a 501(c)(6), not-for-profit, private, member-driven organization that serves the Greater Houston Area. The GHBC helps its partners and members navigate Houston’s large, diverse population, industries and the many nuances, which are unique to the city.