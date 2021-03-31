“CBC Cares” program helping Houstonians pay medical costs

HOUSTON (CW39) – A Houston nurse and staffing company is launching a program to help pay out-of-pocket medical costs for seniors and people suffering from long-term medical conditions. Christina Cornealius is a registered nurse and founder and CEO of CBC Medical Staffing. She says the “CBC Cares” program will provide financial assistance to cover cost of medical treatments and prescriptions not covered for insurance companies. “CBC Cares” is designed to help patients suffering with Alzheimer’s, cancer, neurological conditions, like strokes and brain injuries, End of Life care, and COVID-19 continuing care.

During my career as a Registered Nurse, I saw a growing number of people struggle with the inability to pay for out-of-pocket medical costs, Specifically, seniors and patients with on-going or chronic health care needs, including, most recently, those suffering from long term and possible permanent effects from COVID-19. Their inability to afford and take their medications as prescribed often leads worsening health conditions and an increased risk of re-admissions into the hospital. We want to take this burden off of their shoulders.” Christina Cornealius, CEO of CBC Medical Staffing

Right now, the CBC Cares program is receiving referrals from healthcare companies who have identified local residents in need of assistance. The “CBC Cares” program hopes to open online applications in the next few and is currently developing eligibility guidelines. Although the program is new, the nursing agency has already donated over $2,000 this month to local patients referred to them through healthcare agencies.