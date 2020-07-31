Children may carry coronavirus at high levels, study finds

As school districts around the U.S. try to figure out reopening plans, a new study may put a wrinkle in that. Researchers have said that young children are mostly spared from the virus and don’t seem to spread it to others very often.

But, a new study shows kids under the age of 5 may host up to 100 times as much of the virus in their noses and throats as adults.

One pediatric infectious diseases expert in Chicago said, “We can’t assume that just because kids aren’t getting sick, or very sick, that they don’t have the virus.”

Researchers acknowledge the study was small and doesn’t necessarily prove at this point that kids are passing the virus to others.

Information about coronavirus is changing every day, what is your school district’s reopening plan? Does this study change your thoughts about sending kids to school?

