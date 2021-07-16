County Judge and Deputy Treasury Secretary highlight emergency rental assistance program

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will tour the BakerRipley Gulfton-Sharpstown campus on Friday, July 17th. They will meet with clients who have received assistance and others applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance program. As the federal moratorium on evictions expires at the end of July, tenants and landlords are encouraged to take advantage of this program as funds are still available.

Working in partnership with Catholic Charities and BakerRipley, Houston and Harris County have allocated approximately $137 million to 36,000 households. The U.S. Department of Treasury has announced an additional $21.55 billion in emergency rental assistance for families across the country. More than $53 million will be added to the Houston-Harris County program, with more funding expected in the coming months.

Who: Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

Wally Adeyemo, U.S. Department of Treasury, Deputy Secretary

Dave Martin, City of Houston, Mayor Pro-Tem

Cynthia Colbert, Catholic Charities, CEO

Claudia Aguirre, BakerRipley, CEO



Where: BakerRipley Gulfton-Sharpstown, Welcome Center lobby, 6500 Rookin, Houston, TX 77074

