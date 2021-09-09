COVID-19 cases in Houston Area schools continues to rise

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Medical professionals say kids are leading in numbers for cases and hospitalization rates as the Delta variant continue to spread throughout schools.

Last week, there were more than 251,000 pediatric cases of COVID-19 across America. Almost half of those cases are in the Southern Region. That number is about 140,000.

Houston ISD reports more than 1, 600 cases district-wide. Of those, almost 1,200 are active. According to data posted on the district website, elementary school kids are the largest group impacted.

In Conroe, the district reports 900 active cases and about 800 are students.

Over in Katy, their school district shows over 1,000 active cases. More than 850 are students and less than 200 are staff.

In Fort-Bend ISD, over 560 people have COVID-19. Children are the leading group. Last week, the school administration lifted their mask mandate for students and staff.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are offered at 38 Houston-affiliated sites. Anyone over the age of 12-years-old is eligible to get vaccinated.

For more information, visit the Houston Health Department’s website.