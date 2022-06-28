HOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 is back on the rise in Houston. This week, the Houston Health Department issued a warning to the public in time for the July 4th holiday.
Houston’s #COVID19 Community Level is currently HIGH. With cases and hospitalizations up, please consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, and get tested if you have symptoms.Houston Health Department
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has our COVID-19 Community Level set at High.
In Harris County, Texas, community level is High. Anyone in Harris County is advised to wear a mask indoors in public. Stay up to date with vaccines. Get tested if you think you have symptoms. Take precaution for people at high risk of severe illness.
Learn more at http://ow.ly/sm8O50IlXnQ.
