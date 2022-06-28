A woman with a face mask sneezes while shopping in a grocery store in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) COVID-19 is back on the rise in Houston. This week, the Houston Health Department issued a warning to the public in time for the July 4th holiday.

Houston’s #COVID19 Community Level is currently HIGH. With cases and hospitalizations up, please consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, and get tested if you have symptoms. Houston Health Department

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has our COVID-19 Community Level set at High.

In Harris County, Texas, community level is High. Anyone in Harris County is advised to wear a mask indoors in public. Stay up to date with vaccines. Get tested if you think you have symptoms. Take precaution for people at high risk of severe illness.

