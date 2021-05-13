COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine now available for children ages 12-15

HOUSTON (CW39) The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending children from ages 12-15 get vaccinated.

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announces that children ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at NRG Park. Starting tomorrow, May 13, parents can pre-register their children to get the vaccine by visiting ReadyHarris.org. Appointments can also be made by calling the HCPH Vaccine Center at 832-927-8787 or parents can drive up without an appointment to the vaccination site at NRG Park any day of the week, 12:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Parents who register their children through ReadyHarris.org, can choose the NRG Park location when they enter their child’s date of birth. Parents or guardians, who do not accompany their child, need to sign a Parental Consent to authorize their children get the vaccine. If parents go to the vaccination site without an appointment, the Parental Consent will be provided on site.

Over the past several weeks, HCPH has been providing Pfizer vaccines to students ages 16+ in cooperation with school districts across the county. As of May 12th, 2021, HCPH has partnered with four independent school districts to vaccinate eligible young people ages 16 and over. HCPH will expand availability based on updated guidance.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children now account for 22% of new COVID-19 cases, in the 47 states that release data by age. Just one year ago, children only made up 3% of the U.S. cases. With children 12 and older now being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, COVID-19 cases among children may decline as more of them receive the vaccine. This will also help protect their unvaccinated family members and friends.

“Throughout the pandemic, adolescents have been more likely to get infected than younger children and more likely than younger children to infect other people. Getting adolescents vaccinated will help stop the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic to an end,” said Dr. Maria Rivera, Alternate Local Health Authority, Harris County Public Health.