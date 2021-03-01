COVID-19 test sites move to new locations and vaccinations ramp up

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) HarrisCounty Public Health is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccinations for the week of March 1st – March 6th.

HarrisCounty Public Health (HCPH) is again vaccinating several thousand people a week at clinics across the county and helping support a large, new Federally operated site at NRG. Six thousand people a day will be vaccinated over the next couple of weeks, a total of 126,000 people. Those being vaccinated at NRG are chosen from the Harris County Wait List https://vacstrac.hctx.net/landing or 832-927-8787, and the City of Houston Wait List. Vaccine supplies are still limited, so only people in the 1A or 1B groups are eligible – health care workers, people over 65 or those with chronic underlying health conditions.

For people who can’t be vaccinated yet, get tested! Four in 10 people who have COVID-19 don’t know it because they don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. The more people who get tested and vaccinated, the faster we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Testing is free and you get the results in 3-5 days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed below. Sign up at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Monday, March 1- Sunday, March 7

M.O. Campbell Education Center Open Mon-Fri 12 -7p.m. Open Sun (3/7) 10a.m.-3p.m. 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 Grayson Community Center Open Tues- Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015 Christia Adair Park Open Mon & Wed-Sat 8a.m.-3p.m.. 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047 St. Hyacinth Catholic Church Open Mon & Tues, Thur-Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536 St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church Open Mon & Tues, Thur-Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 527 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338 Redeemer Lutheran Church LCMS Open Mon-Fri 8a.m.- 3 p.m. 1200 E Lobit Ave, Baytown, TX 77520 MAS Katy Center Open Mon-Wed 8a.m.-3p.m. 1800 Baker Rd, Houston, TX 77094 Life Changer Community Church Open Fri & Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 3115 N Fry Rd #407, Katy, TX 77449

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.

Monday, March 1 – Saturday, March 6

San Jacinto College Central Campus Open Mon-Fri 7a.m.-2:00 p.m. Open Sat (3/6) 8 a.m. -3:00 p.m. 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Lone Star College-Cypress Center Open Mon-Fri 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Open Sat (3/6) 8 a.m.-3p.m. 19710 Clay Rd, Katy, TX 77449