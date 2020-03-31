COVID-19 testing now available at all Legacy clinics

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

COVID-19 Testing Now Available at ALL Legacy Community Health Clinics

Legacy Community Health clinics have made testing for COVID-19 available for those who meet certain criteria. Based on Center of Disease Control guidelines, that includes anyone with a chronic illness or underlying condition that results in a suppressed immune system, who is also exhibiting symptoms in connection with COVID-19.

Underlying conditions or those who are immunocompromised can include pregnancy, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or a transplant recipient. They also provide a number of other health care services.

“The safety of our staff and patients is the utmost priority, so we have changed processes and operations to ensure those who are well are protected as much as possible from those who are sick,”

Dr. Vian Nguyen, chief medical officer for Legacy Community Health.

Legacy says test results are currently expected in 10-14+ days, according to Legacy’s third-party lab vendor. They accept most HMOs/PPOs, Medicaid and CHIP. Legacy also utilizes a sliding scale fee to lower the cost of services for uninsured patients.

Expect to go through the new patient process, including going through Legacy’s Eligibility department for those who are under- or uninsured.

Currently, locations open for testing (and other health services) include:

HOUSTON

Legacy Bissonnet, 12667 Bissonnet

Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Mapleridge, 6550 Mapleridge St.

Legacy Montrose, 1415 California St.

Legacy Northline, 5598-A1 North Freeway

Legacy San Jacinto, 4301 Garth Suite 400, Baytown

Legacy Santa Clara (East End), 5616 Lawndale St.

Legacy Sharpstown, 6677 Rookin

Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star Dr.

BEAUMONT

Legacy Central Beaumont, 450 North 11th St.

Legacy Central Stagg, 3455 Stagg Dr.

It’s always recommended to call and make an appointment. If an appointment has not been made, Legacy says walk-in appointments can be accommodated depending on capacity or an appointment can be made within the next 24 hours.