HOUSTON (KIAH) – Across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday hospitalizations are up almost 9% from early August. The positivity rate is down slightly at 13.5%.

According to the Texas report released Wednesday, new COVID-19 cases went down nearly 18% compared to the previous week. The report also showed 35 Texans died due to COVID-19 related causes. That number is down nearly 17% from the week before.

As of September 7, the Harris County Public Health Department showed the area is at threat level green, or low impact. Cases are up though. There was a nearly 17% increase from the week before. Hospitalizations are up slightly, too. According to wastewater data, the county’s positivity rate sits at 27%.