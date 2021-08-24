COVID-19 vaccination site changes for Harris County residents

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Harris County has reported an increase in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, which has prompted Harris County Public Health (HCPH) to make two major changes this week to meet the vaccination needs of county residents.

A mass vaccination site at Sheldon ISD opened Tuesday, August 24. It will remain open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and close every Tuesday. It’s located at 11411 C. E. King Parkway. Vaccine operations will take place in the parking lot and HCPH will have the ability to provide 1,500 vaccinations per day.

The Community Vaccination Center currently located at NRG Park will transfer to Dick Graves Park on Thursday, August 26. It will remain open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and close every Monday. It’s located at 2000 Reed Road. HCPH will have the ability to provide 3,000 vaccinations per day and provide COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are encouraged and residents can schedule through vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787.

Currently all HCPH vaccination sites are participating in the $100 cash card vaccination incentive. If you are a Harris County resident and receive your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between August 17th and August 31st, you will receive a $100 cash card.

Parents must accompany their children, ages 12-17, to be vaccinated or children must bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Consent forms can be found via vacstrac.hctx.net and 12 to 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Adults over the age of 17 can choose from 3 vaccines: the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and the multi-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Face coverings will be required for residents and social distancing is encouraged.

