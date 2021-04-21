COVID-19 vaccinations available for all Montgomery County residents

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Montgomery County residents are being encouraged by county leaders to head to Woodforest Stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

No appointment is needed or necessary to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Woodforest Bank Stadium. St. Luke’s Health informs any eligible individual who wishes to be vaccinated to stop by anytime for the rest of this week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/StLukesHealthTX