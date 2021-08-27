COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Houston after new incentive program

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston Health Department says COVID-19 vaccinations have increased more than five-fold on the first day of its new incentive program.

A total of 740 doses were administered on Thursday, August 26 at the department’s eligible health centers and multi-service centers, a 512% increase over Wednesday’s total of 121 doses. On Thursday, 658 vaccines were first doses and 82 were second doses were administered.

Details about the program, eligible sites, and frequently asked questions are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by contacting the department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.

