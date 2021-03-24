COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Galveston ISD Staff

HOUSTON (CW39) — Galveston ISD staff members can now receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at on-campus Teen Health Centers. It is also available to students who are at least 18 years old with medical conditions.

The district has Teen Health Centers located at five of its 12 campuses. The Ball High School clinic has received 100 doses. The other sites are expected to receive supplies in the coming days and plans to administer doses at those sites.

Teen Health Center will also bring them to the other campuses that do not have a Teen Health medical clinic for on-site appointments.