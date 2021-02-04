COVID-19 vaccine scam offers early access for a fee

Job’s yacht has been impounded in AMsterdamn, THe Netherlands over a payment dispute involving 3 million euros.

HOUSTON (CW39) Scams have always been around, but COVID-19 vaccine scams are new and on the rise all over the country.

With appointments going in minutes for the much-in-demand jab, the latest scam targets your private information and your money to provide early access to the vaccine for a fee.

If you receive an offer like this – avoid it! That’s because health departments and vaccination sites send public information when they are preparing for scheduling and also for when appointments are available.

However, they don’t offer early access to anyone and they won’t make you pay for access to make an appointment. They also won’t text you or call you to make an early offer. Legit health sources won’t offer access to anyone regardless of scheduling and location.

The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker has shown unsolicited random texts are scams that the FBI started warning the public about back in December 2020.

AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Keep checking your local health department for available appointments in your area. Never give any money or private information to anyone who isn’t associated with your local health department or pharmacy.

FBI’s tipline: tips.fbi.gov 1-800-CALL-FBI

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker

Federal Trade Commission ReportFraud.ftc.gov

HHS’ Office of Inspector General, at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS

You will never be asked to provide your Social Security number, banking information or ID information unless to an official source.

If you have any questions about something that you suspect is a scam, check with your personal health provider or call your local health department to see if it’s something your should respond to.