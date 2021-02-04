COVID-19 vaccine scam requires additional test before vaccination

HOUSTON (CW39) Scams have always been around, but COVID-19 vaccine scams are new and on the rise all over the country.

With appointments going in minutes for the much-in-demand jab, the latest scam makes you take additional tests prior to receiving your vaccination.

If you get texts or calls, even emails claiming you should buy or take a test prior to your paid or free appointment, that’s a scam.

The CDC does not require you to make an additional test prior to your vaccination. It’s optional, but not required. You never need to undergo additional medical tests before or at your vaccination appointment.

AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

Keep checking your local health department for available appointments in your area. Never give any money or private information to anyone who isn’t associated with your local health department or pharmacy.

FBI’s tipline: tips.fbi.gov 1-800-CALL-FBI

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker

Federal Trade Commission ReportFraud.ftc.gov

HHS’ Office of Inspector General, at tips.hhs.gov or 1-800-HHS-TIPS

You will never be asked to provide your Social Security number, banking information or ID information unless to an official source.

If you have any questions about something that you suspect is a scam, check with your personal health provider or call your local health department to see if it’s something your should respond to.