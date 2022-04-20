HOUSTON (KIAH) Covid cases increase slightly in Houston but are steady. Houston’s 14-day average COVID-19 positivity rate is 3.7%. The wastewater virus load is 55% of the baseline, a slight increase from last week but overall low.

According to the Texas Medical Center, as of last week, 388 new people per day were reported testing positive compared to the previous week before that it was 300 new cases.

The Health Department reports 13 newly COVID-19 deaths of Houstonians, bringing the city’s total since the pandemic’s start to 4,475. Three of them were from the past month.