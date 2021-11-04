COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at CVS

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Starting Sunday, CVS will be administering the COVID vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.
The chain says appointments are available in 1,700 locations nationwide. The online appointments for children are the same as the adult ones. The only difference is there are fewer vaccine options. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available and it is one-third of the adult dose.
Minors must go to their appointment with a parent or guardian. Memorial Hermann hospital also administered the vaccine on Wednesday morning. They are also appointment-based.
Walgreens will also be accepting appointments for this weekend they say 40 percent of their stores will have it available.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Taco Bell giving free tacos to everyone in America: Here’s how to redeem yoursTaco Bell is making good on its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, with plans to reward America with free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos after Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves successfully stole a base during Game 1 of the World Series.
- Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties in Houston areaStarting this week Airbnb will start cracking down on reservations to prevent NYE parties at Airbnb homes.
- Texas DPS to give update on operations at the borderWESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be having a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on operations on the border as part of Operation Lone Star. This will be the sixth weekly briefing held by the department. At last week’s briefing, the department gave updates on the […]
- Big Game Bound Week 9: Rodgers’ positive test affects Packers-Chiefs showdown, plus picks from former NFL safety Antoine BetheaINDIANAPOLIS – Week 9 officially marks the halfway point of the NFL season with the new 18-week, 17-game schedule this year. Fans were looking forward to a showdown between two of the league’s best quarterbacks, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, but the Green Bay QB’s positive COVID-19 test will force Jordan […]
- VETERANS VOICES: Gym owner Kevin Steele shares his storyKevin Steele is a Marine Corps veteran, owner of Steele Fitness, and as he says“ a product of the system.” He was born and raised in Tennesse, part of the welfare program.