COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at CVS

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Starting Sunday, CVS will be administering the COVID vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

The chain says appointments are available in 1,700 locations nationwide. The online appointments for children are the same as the adult ones. The only difference is there are fewer vaccine options. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available and it is one-third of the adult dose.

Minors must go to their appointment with a parent or guardian. Memorial Hermann hospital also administered the vaccine on Wednesday morning. They are also appointment-based.

Walgreens will also be accepting appointments for this weekend they say 40 percent of their stores will have it available.