COVID vaccines available at Community Health Network Clinics

HOUSTON (CW39) Community Health Network (CHN) will now begin providing COVID-19 vaccines inside their clinics at no cost to the patient. CHN offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines inside our clinics and mass vaccination events.

For immediate assistance and answers to frequently asked questions, go to www.mychn.org and visit the COVID Vaccine page. CHN has a dedicated COVID-19 Line staffed with team members to assist community members with calls or questions requesting vaccine appointments. The Communication Center is available Monday-Friday 7:30 am 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am-5:00 pm: 281-954-4850.

“There are three safe and effective vaccines to prevent COVID-19 severe illness, resulting in reduced hospitalizations and death. CHN offers two of these vaccines that will help save lives, so I encourage you to help end this pandemic by making a choice to receive the vaccine that is right for you,” said Dr. Yvette Poindexter, Community Health Network’s Chief Medical Officer.

Community Health Network is a system of federally qualified health clinics located in Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris Counties that provide pharmacy, primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, women’s health, men’s health, senior health, oral health care, psychiatry, and therapy. Community Health Network is dedicated to developing systems of care that are of high value to the people we serve. We accept Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, private insurance, and self-payments. Individuals and families that are uninsured may be eligible for care at a discounted price, and patients that are not eligible will find substantial value in our office visits, lab costs, and pharmacy pricing.

Community Health Network offers access to virtual and in-office appointments for pediatric, counseling, therapeutic services, gynecology, prenatal care, and adult medicine. For additional information, visit www.mychn.org or call 281-824-1480.