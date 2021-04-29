COVID vaccines available at Community Health Network Clinics

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Community Health Network (CHN) will now begin providing  COVID-19 vaccines inside their clinics at no cost to the patient. CHN offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines inside our clinics and mass vaccination events.

Clinic-Based COVID Vaccines will be offered at the following locations:

For immediate assistance and answers to frequently asked questions, go to www.mychn.org and visit the COVID Vaccine page. CHN has a dedicated COVID-19 Line staffed with team members to assist community members with calls or questions requesting vaccine appointments. The Communication Center is available Monday-Friday 7:30 am 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am-5:00 pm: 281-954-4850. 

“There are three safe and effective vaccines to prevent COVID-19 severe illness, resulting in reduced hospitalizations and death. CHN offers two of these vaccines that will help save lives, so I encourage you to help end this pandemic by making a choice to receive the vaccine that is right for you,” said Dr. Yvette Poindexter, Community Health Network’s Chief Medical Officer. 

Community Health Network is a system of federally qualified health clinics located in Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris Counties that provide pharmacy, primary care, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, women’s health, men’s health, senior health, oral health care, psychiatry, and therapy. Community Health Network is dedicated to developing systems of care that are of high value to the people we serve. We accept Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, private insurance, and self-payments. Individuals and families that are uninsured may be eligible for care at a discounted price, and patients that are not eligible will find substantial value in our office visits, lab costs, and pharmacy pricing.

Community Health Network offers access to virtual and in-office appointments for pediatric, counseling, therapeutic services, gynecology, prenatal care, and adult medicine. For additional information, visit www.mychn.org or call 281-824-1480.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Rain this week - Adam Krueger

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Car Thefts & Security

Star Harvey with Erica Meyer CW39 7-8am

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

CW39 9-10am

AAA Car Guide

CW39 6-7am NASA PRESERVING EARTH -Sharron Melton

CW39 7-8am NASA LAUNCH SOT WITH RETIRED ASTRONAUT JEFF WILLIAMS

Migrant boys scaling border wall to get caught

10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Kansas Deadly F5 Tornado Anniversary

Future of travel in a pandemic

Star Harvey with Kevin Selle CW39 8-9am

TXDot corrects "Arline" freeway exit misspelling ... It's Airline

Mississippi's World Famous Grill #1

Shhh… Don’t Say The “A” Word: Houston mom’s inspirational journey & guide to raising a child with autism

Houston Happens: Celebrating Texas' 185th Birthday

Happy Earth Compost

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss