Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a detailed COVID-19 aid proposal on Monday in hopes it would serve as a model for its battling leaders to follow as they try to negotiate a final agreement on a new round of virus relief. Lawmakers at standstill in talks for more coronavirus relief funding

The dozen or so lawmakers unveiled two bills. One is a $748 billion aid package containing money for struggling businesses, the unemployed, schools, and for vaccine distribution. The other bill proposes a $160 billion aid package for state and local governments that’s favored by Democrats and GOP-sought provisions shielding businesses from COVID-related lawsuits. But agreement proved impossible and most Democrats opposed a compromise on the liability issue forged by GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

The path forward for their proposals — and for COVID-19 aid more generally — remains unclear. Parallel negotiations over virus relief and government funding are proceeding on the leadership level involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and that’s where any agreement is likely to be forged.

The Speaker and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 5:30 p.m. tonight by phone for approximately 22 minutes on both the status of talks on COVID relief and remaining open items on the omnibus. (1/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) December 14, 2020

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke later Monday evening in a 22 minute long phone call, Drew Hammill, Deputy Chief of Staff for Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

“Both the status of talks on COVID relief and remaining open items on the omnibus,” said Hammill. “The Speaker conveyed that the remaining open items on omnibus could be readily resolved and enlisted the Secretary’s help in the discussion of inadequate Davis-Bacon protections in the energy section and again raised the bipartisan support for inclusion of surprise billing.”

Hammill went on to explain in a tweet, “With regard to COVID, the Speaker reiterated Democrats’ concerns about the liability provisions, which remain an obstacle to securing state and local funding.”

He said both sides recognize the need to come to a “final agreement on both matters together and quickly this week, the Speaker and the Secretary discussed the urgency of the committees finishing their work as soon as possible.”

