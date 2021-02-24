CVS adding 15 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in Houston area

The CVS logo is seen infront of one of its stores in Washington, DC on December 3, 2017. US pharmacy chain CVS has agreed to buy medical insurer Aetna for around $69 billion, according to reports. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

HOUSTON (CW39) If you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccination, you now have another vaccination site you can go to. CVS is adding 15 more vaccination sites across the greater Houston area.

Approximately 58,500 doses of vaccine are being made available for the 47 additional Texas sites through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, bringing the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to nearly 100 statewide.

Appointments for this allocation will start to become available for booking today, with shots beginning February 25.

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact Customer Service: (800) 746-7287.

As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. CVS has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

The locations are not being released until you have booked your appointment.