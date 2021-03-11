CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccines sites in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) CVS is adding 74 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state and appointments can be made as early as Saturday, March 13th. The vaccines will start being administered on Sunday, March 14th.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

These additional retail locations bring to 180 total CVS Pharmacy locations administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas.

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: [(800) 746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”