CVS delays vaccination schedule due to availability

HOUSTON (CW39) CVS is delaying COVID-19 vaccinations by one day to ensure availability.

CVS Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations across 11 states. Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin on February 11, but in order to ensure in-store availability the start date has been moved to February 12.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287. The scheduling system will open on February 11.

Individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations. Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations.