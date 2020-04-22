Countywide mask order expected today – Daily coronavirus update 4/22/2020

4/22/2020 11am — Mayor Turner coronavirus update is underway. He’s addressing the rise in domestic violence due to the pandemic and stay at home order. FREE Uber rides will be provided for victims. Houston Area Women’s Center is partnering and coordinating counsel to provide help for victims. Thursday there will be a hotline number announced. Short term hotel sheltering will also be provided for victims.

The stay at home work safe order does not give you permission to engage in domestic violence. Houston’s Mayor Sylvestor Turner

City of Houston, HPD, Houston Area Women’s Center, Uber, unify to address spike in domestic violence

4/22/2020 10:30am — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office confirms with CW39 that today, the Judge will be announcing a mandatory order to wear masks throughout Harris County for 30 days. That announcement is expected today at 3pm.

CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter

Vice President Pence visits GE Healthcare about the equipment they’re providing to save lives by creating critical supplies.

