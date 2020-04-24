Daily coronavirus update 4/24/2020

4/24/2020 2pm — The city is pointing out the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program within the #CARESAct that provides payment to artists and gig workers who wouldn’t ordinarily be eligible for unemployment; who are unable to work as a direct result of the #Coronavirus public health emergency.

4/24/2020 11am — The Houston Office of Emergency Management is suggesting you NOT take the advice of President Trump.

Please, everyone, do not try what the president just suggested at home. 'Under No Circumstance': Lysol Maker, Officials Reject Trump's Disinfectant Idea. #MythBusters #COVID19

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces she is partnering with Rice University to combat COVID-19:

Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner is alerting the public to prepare for natural disasters, by providing an emergency preparation checklist:

The Mayor’s Office of Education is also asking the public to take part in the #CityNatureChallenge2020:

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department is informing the public about closures of parking lots adjacent to parks:

An update on Houston Parks and Recreation Department programming. The parking lots adjacent to select City of Houston parks will be closed for the weekend, beginning Friday 4/24 at dusk. Parks will remain open to visitors practicing social distancing. pic.twitter.com/7Re9g6LrSk — HPARD (@HPARD) April 24, 2020