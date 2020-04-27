 

Cases by zipcode – Daily coronavirus update 4/27/2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

4/27/2020 Today at 2:30pm – Gov. Abbott announces phases in reopening of Texas businesses.

RELATED STORY: Texas Governor Greg Abbott releases plan to re-open Texas

Here's a LIVE look at our Austin affiliate KXAN:

4/227/2020 11am — The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provide a COVID-19 update:

4/27/2020 10:30am — Mayor Turner along announces new COVID-19 testing site:

4/27/2020 10amNewsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 27, 2020

At 10:30am, we will stream Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner's COVID-19 News Conference with representatives.

Starting today, everyone throughout Harris County and the City of Houston is required to wear a face covering, mask for 30 days.

How many cases of COVID-19 exist within your zip code? Find out!

The Sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez has this message for the public today, which includes clarification on citations for not wearing a mask:

Harris County Public Health is still encouraging folks to get tested for COVID-19

The FAA is issuing traveling alerts for these countries:

