Cases by zipcode – Daily coronavirus update 4/27/2020

4/27/2020 Today at 2:30pm – Gov. Abbott announces phases in reopening of Texas businesses.
4/227/2020 11am — The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provide a COVID-19 update:
4/27/2020 10:30am — Mayor Turner along announces new COVID-19 testing site:
4/27/2020 10am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 27, 2020
At 10:30am, we will stream Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner’s COVID-19 News Conference with representatives.
Starting today, everyone throughout Harris County and the City of Houston is required to wear a face covering, mask for 30 days.
How many cases of COVID-19 exist within your zip code? Find out!
The Sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez has this message for the public today, which includes clarification on citations for not wearing a mask:
Harris County Public Health is still encouraging folks to get tested for COVID-19
The FAA is issuing traveling alerts for these countries: