Cases by zipcode – Daily coronavirus update 4/27/2020

4/27/2020 Today at 2:30pm – Gov. Abbott announces phases in reopening of Texas businesses.

4/227/2020 11am — The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management along with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo provide a COVID-19 update:

4/27/2020 10:30am — Mayor Turner along announces new COVID-19 testing site:

4/27/2020 10am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 27, 2020

Starting today, everyone throughout Harris County and the City of Houston is required to wear a face covering, mask for 30 days.

#MaskUpHOU: Beginning Monday, April 27, those 10 years old and older must wear a face covering for the next 30 days. Exceptions include exercising alone, eating, and health conditions that would prevent you from wearing a covering #StoptheSpread https://t.co/NEfqQVrMJ4 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/u2l9ylqdGZ — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) April 27, 2020

The Sheriff of Harris County, Ed Gonzalez has this message for the public today, which includes clarification on citations for not wearing a mask:

Harris County Public Health is still encouraging folks to get tested for COVID-19

Our FREE #COVID19 testing is available to all residents and you can pick a time best fit your schedule.

In need of a test?

☑️Complete the online screening tool https://t.co/462aUkOdlR to get access to drive-thru or mobile testing sites.

☎️No online access? Call 832-927-7575. pic.twitter.com/Phmtc1u7pe — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) April 27, 2020

The FAA is issuing traveling alerts for these countries: