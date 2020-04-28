Zip code search – Daily coronavirus update 4/28/2020

4/28/2020 3pm – Mayor Turner is updating the public on coronavirus response in Houston.

More than 1 million cases of COVID-19 across the U.S.. Four new deaths are being reported in Houston. 50 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 in Houston. At this point, 3,100+ cases exist in Greater Houston.

4/28/2020 1pm — The City of Houston needs volunteers to pack boxes for our disabled residents:

Also, the Kashmere multi-service center is closed for the day after reaching daily capacity for COVID-19 testing.

UPDATE: Our Butler site is also now temporarily closed due to lightning. https://t.co/j9XX1TMGWB — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) April 28, 2020

4/28/2020 11am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update

4/28/2020 9am — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

#NoCOVIDabuse – Domestic violence is on the rise in Houston. The Houston Health Department is reminding the public that survivors of domestic violence have access to temporary hotel lodging and domestic violence services through their partners:

#NoCOVIDabuse. Survivors should know they need not suffer in silence and will have access to temporary hotel lodging and domestic violence services through program partners.

Learn more: https://t.co/iVZVzScdPa pic.twitter.com/z1jscibDwe — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) April 28, 2020

The Blue Angels will start a flyover at 10am Texas Time:

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – The Thunderbirds and @BlueAngels are headed your way.



The flyover will start at 12 pm (EDT).



Stay tuned here for updates and schedule changes ! #AmericaStrong #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/WhwUv3c1M6 — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 28, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Houston, regardless of symptoms:

Today at 5pm, the Mayor and other city and TExas leaders will host a virtual town hall: