We have the latest update from the city and county about COVID-19 cases in Houston and the surrounding county. After all the protests and gatherings surrounding the death of George Floyd, many may have questions about where we stand with case count.

Here’s how we’re looking here and in the surrounding counties:

As Texas re-opens, many residents are anxious to get out the house. Before you do so, It is important that you know the risks of using public #transportation. We encourage you use masks and #washyourhands frequently to #stopthespread of #COVID19. 🚌🚃 pic.twitter.com/RcrnapriYW — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) June 10, 2020

High temperatures expected throughout the week. We’ve adjusted the hours at our test sites in CyFair & Pasadena to ensure the safety of our staff & residents.



Sites are open:

M/ W/F & Sat: 7A – 2P

T,TH 7A-12P & 5P-8P



You can register for next day testing each day after 2P pic.twitter.com/pL7SkM62yy — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) June 9, 2020

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.