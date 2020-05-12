Daily coronavirus update 5/12/2020

5/12/2020 11am – Mayor Turner is providing an update on the coronavirus response in Houston. June 1st is the target date for reopening Houston. Temperature checks will be conducted in city buildings. Face coverings will also be required.

The Mayor is reporting one death being added to the numbers in Houston due to COVID-19. The man was in his 30’s. That makes 101 deaths in Houston.

Starting next week and for the next two weeks city officials will be going virtual.

The proposed budget for all funds total is $5.1 billion dollars. The proposed 2.35 billion reflects a decrease in spending from city lawmakers.

5/12/2020 10am – LIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Dir. Dr. Robert Redfield testify at Senate hearing on coronavirus Across the country, we are projected to be at 200,000 cases by June. We are at 25,000 infections a day and 2,000 deaths a day. Dr. Fauci is hoping for better numbers by June, than what’s projected.

