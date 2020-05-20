Daily coronavirus update 5/20/2020

5/20/2020 11am – A lot going on today as we look ahead to reopeing Texas. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is announcing “Essential Workers Testing Days” today and tomorrow. It’s free and you don’t even have to register to be tested.

The City of Houston is also recognizing our EMS workers this National EMS Week. If you have someone you’d like to shout out, tag them in the comments on our social media page!

Thank you for all of your hard work! ❤️💙#NationalEMSWeek https://t.co/RLZAzEYAvb — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) May 20, 2020

Mayor Sylvestor Turner is also reminding Houstonians about the #NoCOVIDAbuse campaign, reminding the public about resources for families who need help if they’re suffering from an abusive spouse or partner at home.

Are you wearing your face covering the right way? Here’s a demonstration by Harris County Public Health.

Ready Harris is suggesting arts and crafts for everyone. Pick up a paintbrush or coloring book. Share your art in the comments! We’d love to see what you are creating!

A video on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 is being shared by our Houston Health Department. Here’s a look.

Protect yourself and your family from #COVID19. https://t.co/6O9YEtQQve — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) May 20, 2020

We understand that many residents want to get back to their normal routine. We must remain focused on #stoppingthespread of #COVID19. The #virus is still in our community, do your part to #keepthedistance (6ft or 2m), wear face coverings when out in public and #washyourhands. pic.twitter.com/uCUCpbigZS — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) May 20, 2020

If you’re out in La Porte. the local Office of Emergency Managment is a releasing an update about confirmed cases and more, including deaths by city.

#NewDashboard | @hcphtx has released an updated dashboard with information regarding the number of confirmed cases, active cases, recovered cases, and deaths by city. The dashboard can be accessed here: https://t.co/3vZntoPvGr pic.twitter.com/Tsfk2JvMGM — La Porte OEM (@lpoem) May 20, 2020

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.