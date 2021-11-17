Doctor quits Houston Methodist after suspension over controversial tweets about COVID-19 vaccine

The exterior of the Houston Methodist Hospital is seen on June 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Houston Methodist Hospital has suspended 178 employees without pay for 14 days for their refusal to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A doctor who shared information getting the COVID-19 vaccine announced her resignation from Houston Methodist Hospital days after the hospital had suspended her.

Dr. Mary Bowen, an ear, nose and throat doctor, said that she has left Methodist and feels the hospital is bullying doctors who have different opinions.

“I do not want to be part of an institution that treats its doctors the way they do,” Bowden said in a statement. “They have tried to paint me as dangerous simply because my views may be different than theirs about the efficacy of vaccines and possible treatment decisions. That is what is dangerous. I want the best for my patients.

“I do not believe the vaccine is a one size fits all solution, nor do I believe unvaccinated Houstonians should be treated by medical doctors as second-class citizens, but to the government and Methodist Hospital it’s one size fits all no matter what,” Bowden continued. “If you voice any concerns then you are attacked, you are bullied. If you don’t follow government orders, you are the one they now call dangerous. That’s China. That’s not America.”

Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist who runs a private practice in River Oaks, had been granted provisional privileges at Houston Methodist within the last year.

But Methodist revoked those privileges on Friday citing “unprofessional behavior,” including vulgar language on social media, as the main reason for suspension. Bowden decried vaccine mandates repeatedly on her Twitter account, claiming all her comments were “backed by clinical experience.”

These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients. (2/5) — Houston Methodist (@MethodistHosp) November 12, 2021

Bowden also promoted usage of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin — even though it’s not FDA-approved for COVID-19 treatment and is overwhelmingly shown to have next to zero efficacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.