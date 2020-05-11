Dr. Fauci Among Three Members of White House Virus Task Force in Quarantine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Three members of the White House Coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with someone infected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the leading member of the task force, is one of the three in quarantine.  The Institute said Dr. Fauci will work from home, but would go to the White House if absolutely necessary, taking precaution.

Other task force members in quarantine include Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.   All three will be tested regularly.

VP Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday, making her the second White House employee known to test positive in a week.

This week, Dr. Fauci is also expected to testify before the Senate Committee along with Dr. Robert Redfield, on the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No word on whether being under “modified quarantined” will effect his scheduled appearance before the Senate Committee. This comes after a White House staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

What does the quarantine and infection rate within the White House task force say about Coronavirus?

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke's New COVID-19 Song

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Shannon LaNier - Rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke's New COVID-19 Song"

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast"

Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester"

Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular