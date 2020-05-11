Dr. Fauci Among Three Members of White House Virus Task Force in Quarantine

President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Three members of the White House Coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with someone infected.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the leading member of the task force, is one of the three in quarantine. The Institute said Dr. Fauci will work from home, but would go to the White House if absolutely necessary, taking precaution.

Other task force members in quarantine include Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. All three will be tested regularly.

VP Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday, making her the second White House employee known to test positive in a week.

This week, Dr. Fauci is also expected to testify before the Senate Committee along with Dr. Robert Redfield, on the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No word on whether being under “modified quarantined” will effect his scheduled appearance before the Senate Committee. This comes after a White House staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

What does the quarantine and infection rate within the White House task force say about Coronavirus?

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.