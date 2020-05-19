Eviction petition – Daily coronavirus update 5/19/2020

5/19/2020 9:30am – Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update

With more folks headed back to work during the pandemic, we’re already back to high levels of ozone pollution.

Not only are we expecting record breaking heat index today, but the TranStar app also shows a weather alert from the @TCEQ for high levels of ozone pollution. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride today. Download the Houston TranStar App for more! pic.twitter.com/agcZ0rzJUa — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) May 19, 2020

Harris County Public Health continues to make the public aware of FREE COVID-19 testing sites open and available to the public.

#COVID19 testing is available to you at NO Cost & you can now pick a time that fits your schedule at a location near you.



Need a test? Complete the online assessment https://t.co/462aUl5Odp to get access to drive-thru & mobile testing sites. No online access? Call 832-927-7575 pic.twitter.com/KLzjttaeAQ — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) May 19, 2020

Evictions are still underway and the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation is now issuing a petition to prevent people throughout Harris County from being evicted.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Harris County. More at ReadyHarris.org.

