Eviction petition – Daily coronavirus update 5/19/2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

5/19/2020 9:30amNewsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update

With more folks headed back to work during the pandemic, we’re already back to high levels of ozone pollution.

Harris County Public Health continues to make the public aware of FREE COVID-19 testing sites open and available to the public.

Evictions are still underway and the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation is now issuing a petition to prevent people throughout Harris County from being evicted.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Harris County. More at ReadyHarris.org.

