Evictions, mobile testing – Daily coronavirus update 4/29/2020

4/29/2020 10am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update
Houstonians are starting to receive notices to vacate their rentals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council is discussing it at this hour.
Here’s a LIVE look:
COVID-19 mobile testing unit opens today at Worthing HS (9215 Scott St.). It will operate through May 3.
Harris County is reminding everyone to wear a mask in public:
Harris County Public Health is ask sharing about stress and PTSD in relation to COVID-19:
Today at 4-6:30pm, you can participate in a webinar with the Harris County Public Health:
Here is a playback of the local coronavirus virtual town hall:
The Houston Health Dept is reminding everyone about the best way to wash your hands: