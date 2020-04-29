Evictions, mobile testing – Daily coronavirus update 4/29/2020

4/29/2020 10am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update

Houstonians are starting to receive notices to vacate their rentals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council is discussing it at this hour.

Here’s a LIVE look:

COVID-19 mobile testing unit opens today at Worthing HS (9215 Scott St.). It will operate through May 3.

The Sunnyside site requires appointments by visiting https://t.co/tpLKTsPgOP or calling 512-883-2400. — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) April 29, 2020

Harris County is reminding everyone to wear a mask in public:

Harris County Public Health is ask sharing about stress and PTSD in relation to COVID-19:

Research has shown #COVID19 survivors may experience stress & PTSD. Managing stress and anxiety can improve health and quality of life. If you are experiencing feelings of stress and anxiety, here are tips on how to handle your symptoms. #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/PJcAlP5DsR — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) April 29, 2020

Today at 4-6:30pm, you can participate in a webinar with the Harris County Public Health:

Here is a playback of the local coronavirus virtual town hall:

The Houston Health Dept is reminding everyone about the best way to wash your hands:

Washing your hands is one of the best ways to help stop the spread of #COVID19. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams explains the five key steps you should take to ensure you are washing your hands correctly. #WashYourHandshttps://t.co/aiykVTv2em — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) April 29, 2020