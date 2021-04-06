Executive prohibiting government-mandated vaccine passports issued in Texas

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting sate agencies and political subdivisions from creating vaccine passports, said a release.

‘Vaccine passports’ is a conditioning receipt of services on someone’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Every day, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott in a statement.

The executive order also prohibits organizations receiving public funds, such as taxpayer money, from requiring consumers to provide documentation to show they have the vaccine to receive service or enter a place.

“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” stated Abbott in the release.

The governor also mentioned the state would continue their vaccine efforts.

The executive order, however, does not prohibit nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term facilities to require documentation of a resident’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

White House officials previously stated it would allow the private sector to take the lead on ‘vaccine passports’, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.

To read the executive order issued by Governor Abbott on April 5, click here.