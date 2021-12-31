HOUSTON (KIAH) — With nearly 2 million new COVID-19 cases reported this week in the United States, the FDA is expected to announce the approval for a booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 next week.

There are more than 2,800 new COVID cases reported in the city of Houston by the health department. According to Harris County Public Health, reports show nearly the same number of cases in the county as Houston.

Pfizer is currently the only brand to have an FDA-authorized vaccine for children. This same manufacturer is seeking approval for the booster shot.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said it was looking at a three-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 2 to 16. According to the manufacture, results showed greater protection with three doses for people older than 16.

While medical professionals say the vaccine or booster shot doesn’t prevent someone from getting the virus, it does in fact severely decrease your chances of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

As of Thursday, December 30th, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Houston is over 317,000. On the other hand, as of December 30th, Harris County had 639,244 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,749 people have died since the first positive test in Houston/Harris County in March 2020.

To limit the spread of the virus, 46,149 individuals have been fully vaccinated at our HCPH vaccine sites to date.

Lastly, health officials don’t expect vaccine approval for children ages five and younger anytime soon.