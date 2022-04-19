HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Monday afternoon, a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate for airports and other travel agencies across the nation.

The Transportation Security Administration announced it would no longer enforce a federal mask mandate set back in January of 2021 for all public transit and airports. This requirement also applied to other public transportation like taxis and other mass transit.

Dropping the mandate allows all transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements. However, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend masks on public transportation.

According to AP news, members of the Association of Flight Attendants, which is the nation’s largest union of cabin crews, are divided by this new ruling. Many are taking a neutral position on the issue.

In addition, AP says that the mask requirement was one of the main reasons for lobbying from airlines. Carriers argued effective air filters on newer plans limits the easy spread of COVID-19. This means that there’s no longer a need for face coverings on planes.

One man traveling from Houston back to New York City says, “I feel like – I feel good about it. I mean like, I don’t understand how they make people wear a mask then we sit next to each other on a plane. That doesn’t make sense to me though… But how I feel about it? It’s good news. It means things are getting better.

On the other hand, New York City’s public transit system planned to keep its mask requirement in place says AP news. However, for buses and trains, wearing a face-covering is optional.

This is a reminder to travelers, mandates can still vary based on airports and airlines. We have information on what Houston’s two major airports along with Delta, United, and Southwest will be doing moving forward.