POLL: First dog in U.S. diagnosed with coronavirus dies

NEW YORK – Buddy, a 7-year-old German shepherd from Staten Island, New York was the first dog in the U.S. to be diagnosed with the virus. That was three months ago. Buddy is the first dog in the U.S. to test positive for coronavirus who has died.
Buddy likely caught it from his owner, who tested positive this spring. Reportedly the dog also had cancer.
About 25 dogs and cats have confirmed cases of coronavirus according to USDA officials. At this point, mandatory testing requirement are not in place for animals living in homes with people who get COVID-19.
Should pets be tested. We’re asking you here at CW39.com.
