"FOR THE KIDS" – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo offering $100 per person, eligible for vaccine after increase in youth COVID-19 cases

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that Harris County is offering a $100 incentive for anyone over the age of twelve who gets vaccinated.

Judge Hidalgo says with the Delta variant spreading rapidly throughout the local area, things are not getting better. She says the goal now is to protect our children. Families can do that by taking advantage of Harris County’s $100 incentive program.

This new program allows children, 12 and older, who live and attend school in Harris County to get a reward for getting their first dose of the vaccine. Judge Hidalgo says it’s $100 per person, not family.

Officials say so far, only 65% of the eligible population in Harris County has their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hidalgo says a mask ordinance in Harris county was issued because the school administration says they needed help and guidance.

“We need to close the gap in the vaccinated in Harris County,” said Hidalgo.

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, says this is not about personal choice or individual freedom. It’s about individual responsibility.

The last day to get the $100 dollar for getting vaccinated is August 31, 2021. You can get vaccinated at one of 10 locations in the county.

A portion of Katy ISD falls between Harris, Fort Bend, and Waller counties. We want to make this clear, the incentive only applies to kids in the Harris County portion of the district.

